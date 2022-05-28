Tripura bypolls 'dress rehearsal', get ready to oust BJP govt: Manik Sarkar

Agartala, May 28: Describing the upcoming bypolls to the four assembly seats in Tripura as "dress rehearsal", Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar on Saturday urged CPI(M) workers to cash in "people's anger against the BJP-led government" ahead of next year's state elections.

Hitting out at the state government, Sarkar said it can't sustain its existence by changing the chief minister.

"The by-elections in the four constituencies shall be considered as a dress rehearsal. There must be efforts to consolidate the people's anger against the present government and intensify movement to expose its ill designs," he said, addressing a rally of CITU.

"The people, whom they befooled earlier are seeing everything. This time, the battle will be between peace-loving people and the RSS-backed BJP. The CITU must lead the people to the crucial battle of the 2023 assembly election," he added.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held on June 23.

"Can the chief minister of a state be replaced just 8-10 months before the assembly elections? Is he seriously ill or bedridden? It has been done after realising that the BJP has lost people's trust due to the misrule of 52 months," Sarkar claimed.

He said that Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed in his first press conference that he performed the responsibilities given by his party successfully.

"Yes you did well in rigging, looting votes and attacks on opposition activists, and being part of the ploy to kill democracy," the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged.

Sarkar said the people of the state want jobs, an end to financial irregularities and restoration of democratic values.

Rampant corruption has taken place in MGNREGA works, he alleged.

"It has been reported that Rs 480 crore, which was allocated for implementation of MGNREGA, has gone missing! If this happens, how will the poor people get jobs in rural areas," he asked.