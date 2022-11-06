Tripura boy in killing spree, kills four including mother and sister

Agartala, Nov 6: In yet another episode of gruesome killings, a 17-year-old teenage boy killed four persons, including three members of his family and a neighbour at Kamalpur area under Dhalai District. The incident took place late on Saturday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Dhalai district Ramesh Yadav said.

The accused persons had been arrested immediately and he would be produced before the Court on Sunday, the official added.

According to available information, the accused Supriyo Debnath in a fit of rage killed his grandfather Badal Debnath, mother Sumita Debnath, sister Suparna Debnath and his neighbor Rakha Deb who was posted at the nearby Anganwadi Center. His father Haradhan Debnath, a driver by profession, was absent when the gruesome killings took place at his house.

At around 11 p.m. in the night, the father of the accused reached his home and encountered blood stains in his home. The trail of blood led him to the lavatory, where he found his family lying in the pool of blood.

As per reports, Haradhan Debnath informed the police immediately after witnessing the havoc.

The police, after a preliminary investigation, sent the bodies for autopsies at Bimal Singha Memorial Hospital. The police were informed that Supriyo Debnath was missing following which they launched an intensive search operations and finally arrested the accused person from Halahali Market.

Although some locals claimed that Supriyo Debnath might have committed the crime under the influence of drugs,

Speaking to the media, SP Ramesh Yadav said, "So far we couldn't find any substantial evidence of his involvement with drugs."

"However, interrogation is underway and we are trying to find out the real reason behind the incident," the SP further added.