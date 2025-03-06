Tripura border crackdown: 29 Bangladesh nationals deported, 19 more detained

Agartala, Feb 6: A total of 29 Bangladeshi nationals were deported between January 2024 and February 6, 2025, through the Tripura borders, according to data shared by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The deportations took place via the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Agartala and Srimantapur, as well as the Land Customs Station at Belonia, facilitating the repatriation of illegal immigrants from both countries.

The detained Bangladesh nationals are reportedly handed over to the police, after which cases are registered under relevant sections of the Indian Foreigner Act and the Indian Passport Act.

“The police, as per the procedure, produce the individual in court. Upon completion of the trial, the illegal immigrant undergoes imprisonment for a period ranging from a few months to a year. If specific criminal charges are invoked, the punishment may be longer. After serving their sentence, they are deported as per the court’s directive," a BSF official said.

In a recent crackdown, BSF troops stationed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura apprehended 19 Bangladesh nationals, three Indian nationals, and a border tout during multiple operations conducted on March 4 and 5.

The operations were carried out in various locations, including Kullubari (Sonamura), Joynagar (Amtali), Lakamura (Airport), Teliamura railway station (Khowai), Malakarbasti (Dharmanagar), and Churaibari railway station (North Tripura).

According to the BSF, their personnel successfully thwarted multiple infiltration and smuggling attempts.

The security forces also seized contraband items, including narcotics and rice valued at Rs 17 lakh, along with Bangladeshi currency worth Rs 63,000.

According to BSF officials, since January 26, a total of 14 Bangladesh nationals have been apprehended for illegally entering India through Tripura.

Additionally, two Indian touts facilitating such infiltration were also nabbed during this period.

Authorities further revealed that security personnel have seized contraband, including narcotics, sugar, and cattle, worth approximately ₹2.5 crore in recent months.

The BSF remains on high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border, intensifying efforts to prevent illegal migration and smuggling activities.