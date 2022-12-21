Tripura: BJP youth leader receives bullet wound in border skirmish with BSF

Agartala, Dec 21: A BJP youth leader suffered bullet wounds during a clash with Border Security Forces (BSF) troopers at Rahimpur area of Sonamura under Sepahijala district on Tuesday night, said police.

The injured person identified as Abul Hossain is holding the charge of BJYM vice-president of Boxanagar Mandal.

According to available information, the BJP youth leader was involved in different kinds of trans-border crimes including drugs and cattle smuggling along the border. Rahimpur area is considered to be a hotpot of clashes between BSF and smugglers.

Similarly, on Tuesday evening the BSF troops engaged in border patrolling spotted some suspicious movement along the borders close to gate number 174. When the BSF troopers ran close to the spot they discovered that a group of people were trying to pass some cows illegally by tearing apart the barbed wire fencing. As the BSF personnel tried to obstruct the smugglers, a physical scuffle erupted between the smugglers and BSF personnel. In order to escape the gradually intensifying attack of the smugglers, the border guards had to open fire. One of the bullets hit Abul Hossain who was present at the spot. He was immediately shifted to Boxanagar Community Health Center for treatment and later referred to Agartala. His presence among the smugglers in border area had already sparked resentment among a section of youth BJP workers. His direct involvement in grave crimes tarnished the image of the party to a certain level in the local area.

Sources said he could be dismissed from the party for the incident.