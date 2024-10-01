Tripura BJP VP launches new party amidst claims of supporters' 'underutilisation'

Agartala, Oct 1: Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia has caused a stir by floating the Tripura People’s Socialist Party (TPSP), a new political offshoot of her NGO, Tripura People’s Front (TPF), on Monday.

This move has raised eyebrows within the state BJP, particularly as Jamatia plans to simultaneously hold her position as Vice President of the state BJP, while being the supremo of newly formed political outfit.

In her announcement on Tuesday, Jamatia highlighted the decade-long commitment of TPF to social causes, stating, “On TPF’s tenth foundation year, we are launching our own political platform - Tripura People’s Socialist Party. Raghubir Jamatia will lead the party as president. We are also launching an entrepreneurship and cooperative arm, christened as Tripura People’s Farmers Organisation as well. We shall work on three platforms altogether.”

Jamatia expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of TPF members who had joined the BJP under her leadership, suggesting they have been underutilised within the party.

“Most of them have been working actively on the ground. When they joined the BJP, they weren't utilised by the party. This is why TPF has decided to go political. All of us will work under the umbrella of BJP,” she added.

When questioned about the state BJP's approval of her decision, Jamatia clarified her stance, saying, “I will continue to work as the BJP vice president. I am not an office bearer of the new party. I am only the founder and the supremo. If a person representing the Tipra Motha Party can fight and win elections on a BJP symbol, I also have the right to be associated with another party.”

In response to the development, BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee stated that the party has taken notice of Jamatia’s actions.

“We have noticed the matter. In BJP, there is no room for taking unilateral decisions. The matter will be discussed in the party’s state committee, and only after that can we take any steps,” he informed The Assam Tribune.