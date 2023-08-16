Tripura: BJP to go all guns blazing to get party's first Muslim MLA elected

Agartala, Aug 16: The opposition parties in Tripura keep teasing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being parochial against the minority Muslims in particular. Moreover, absence of a strong Muslim leader or an MLA had only given the opposition an opportunity to strengthen its narrative. However, the by-elections in two assembly constituencies of Tripura emerged as an opportunity for the ruling party to hit back at the opposition parties with a bang.

Nominating Tofajjal Hossain again from the Boxanagar assembly constituency is being considered as a significant political step as his rival candidate from CPIM is not politically mature enough.

Speaking on the issue, Eliaz Hossain, a local of Boxanagar area said, the CPIM candidate Mizan Hussain has never been in active politics. It is just that the residents of the constituency respect his father–late CPIM MLA Samsul Haque. Apart from that, the CPIM candidate does not have that strong presence in the constituency. However, it is a fact that the CPIM is a strong political force here, he added.

Another local of the constituency, Kawchar Ahmed has said that even as Tofajjal Hossain failed to win the elections in his first attempt in March 2023, he did not leave the public relations in the area. "He has been with the people all the time. In all important occasions or in grief, Hossain discharged his duties as a guardian. He may not match the political acumen of late MLA Samsul Haque but in Haque's absence Tofajjal could become people's next choice", Ahmed, a teacher of a local private school told the Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of Tripura BJP has said that the party would leave no stones unturned to get its first Muslim MLA elected to the state legislative assembly.

"This is a big chance for the party to expand its base in the Muslim areas. In Dhanpur, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has proven that if the voter is convinced with the work of the government, communal lines could never play a spoilsport in the party's electoral prospects. Now that tried and tested formula needs to be implemented here in Boxanagar. If Tofajjal Hossai gets elected to the state assembly, he will not only increase the party's strength but also fill the vacuum of the representative of a community that accounts for over 8 percent of the total population of the state", said a senior BJP leader who has been entrusted with the job to look after the campaign in Boxanagar.

On being contacted, BJP candidate from Boxanagar Tofajjal Hossain said that the deposit of the CPIM candidate would be forfeited in the forthcoming by-election.

"The common people of my constituency are very happy for my candidature. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for keeping their faith in me once again. I hope this time the people of this constituency will not repeat the same mistake", said Hossain.

BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee also said that Lotus would bloom in both the assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections.