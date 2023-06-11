Tripura BJP reaching out to social media creators ahead of polls

Agartala, Jun 11: In what appears to be a new poll strategy of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the saffron party leaders have started reaching out to the social media creators, influencers and people who have a significant number of followers in the social media platforms because of their name and fame in the professional sphere.

The process was kick started by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee who hosted the first conclave of social media creators and Youtubers at a private hotel in Agartala. Later, such closed door conferences have been conducted at different parts of the state, precisely, in the headquarters of all the eight districts.

Speaking on the issue, a senior party leader said, “The whole outreach campaign has been planned and designed under the supervision of the party’s central leadership. The instructions of the party high command are being implemented in letter and spirit. The main objective of the party now is to increase the winning margin in the Lok Sabha polls”.

On being asked as to why social media influencers are being given so much importance, party sources posted in the communication and social media cells said, “Only those influencers or content creators have been filtered out of the crowd who have a decent fan following and are making content that is desirable for the youth. Their independent voices could leave a larger impact on the social media users. This is why they are being counseled by the senior party leaders to keep them onboard for the intensive campaign scheduled start later this year”.

According to a primary estimate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, there are around 30 lakh Smartphone users across Tripura and most of them are social media users. While only a fewer more than ten thousand users are in Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are the most preferred social media platforms in the state, an internal study conducted by the BJP IT and Social Media team had revealed