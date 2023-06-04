Tripura BJP places detailed poll report to high command

Agartala, June 4: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a comprehensive study on the 2023 polls results and placed it before the party’s central leadership with a detailed note as to why the party had faced defeat in some of the key strongholds, a senior party functionary has said requesting anonymity.

"A five-member committee was constituted soon after the elections to shoulder the responsibility of finding out the factors that led to the sharp fall in the party’s vote share. The committee visited all the constituencies and their findings have been compiled in a detailed report. That report was first placed before the state BJP president and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. After thorough discussion at the state level, the report was later placed before the central leadership for their action", the leader added.

The report found a range of lapses in the organizational level. The issues that required immediate attention from the state leadership are, reportedly, being sorted out gradually.

The state leadership, realizing the gravity of the situation, snapped into action and replaced many people from the plum posts who had evidently played a second fiddle in the hands of the opposition parties.

"A lot of Mandal presidents are also removed from their position for engineering the party’s defeat”, the top leader said.

Meanwhile, the BJP state BJP has also started its booth rejuvenation drive shortly after the elections as a part of the immediate rectification measures.

“Some leaders had also been issued show cause notices asking for their response as to why the party’s performance registered a significant fall. If they fail to make satisfactory responses, it may turn out to be very costly for them”, sources said adding that the booth rejuvenation drive is about to end in mid of June.

Meanwhile, a host of senior party leaders including Union Ministers and BJP National President JP Nadda are all set to make short trips to the state to oversee the organizational preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

“In the first phase, Central Minister Rajib Chandrasekhar and Rituraj Sinha are arriving within the next week. BJP National President JP Nadda is also set to visit the state for a couple of days in June”, sources added.