Tripura BJP MLAs to meet on Monday to elect CM

Agartala, Mar 6: The newly elected BJP MLAs are set to meet later on Monday to elect the chief minister at the party's office at Colonel Chowmuhani here, a senior party leader said.

In the recently concluded elections the BJP won 32 seats of the 60- member Assembly while its ally- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won one seat.

"The newly elected members of the party will meet at the party's election office on Monday to elect the leader of the BJP legislators. Party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra will also join the meeting", Sunit Sarka, the party media incharge told PTI.





However, he declined to pass any comment on who is likely to be the leader, who will also be the chief minister of the state. There are speculations Manik Saha, who has already tendered his resignation, is likely to be the next Chief Minister of the second BJP-IPFT government considering his performance within the brief period during which he ran the state.

"He is a well educated, gentleman and clean imaged person. I hope no other name will come up at the meeting as his replacement", said one of the party's vice presidents.

"Saha had taken charge in a difficult time and led the party to a crucial victory in the election. He deserves to be the next Chief Minister", he added.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Darma has already visited the north eastern state to measure the water and held meetings with the Chief Minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet. Party sources said, Sarma had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensurea smooth transition. Sources claimed the Union Home Minister is likely to arrive in the state on Tuesday to give a final touch to the cabinet. The second BJP led government will take oath on March 8 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





BJP national president JP Nadda and several Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states are expected to join the swearing in ceremony.