Tripura: BJP MLA DC Hrangkhawl resigns, likely to join Congress

Agartala, Dec 28: In a major setback to the ruling BJP-IPFT coalition in Tripura, senior BJP MLA from Karamcharra assembly constituency Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal resigned from the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Hrangkhwal was the member of "rebel BJP" BJP legislators who once raised the demand of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's removal from the top post. Months before the assembly polls, Hrangkhwal tendered his resignation as the 8th lawmaker to quit the ruling coalition that was installed to power in 2018.



Speaking to media persons, Hrangkhwal cited personal reasons behind his resignation. Although sources claimed that he may join the Congress party shortly, he did not divulge anything regarding his future plans. Rather he took the diplomatic route to avoid the question.

"I haven't decided anything. What I can tell you for sure is that I am not retiring from politics. So, I need to join a political party in the course of time. Whenever I make a firm decision, it will be made public", he said.

The MLA also restrained from speaking anything critical towards the BJP. He said, "I am quite sure that BJP has done good work but I could not continue a full term with them".

As Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty was not in state for treatment, Hrangkhwal submitted his resignation before the Secretary Tripura Legislative Assembly, BP Karmakar.

Reacting sharply on the issue, Tripura BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee said, "Everybody knows about their political character. People will respond to them at the right time".

It is worthy to be mentioned here that a number of senior Congress leader was with him during the submission of resignation.