Tripura BJP leader arrested for slapping poll official

Agartala, April 30: In a significant political development, BJP North Tripura district unit president Kajal Das was arrested for slapping a poll official in full public view.

He had been subsequently produced before the court on Monday, a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer reads.

Earlier, Assistant Returning Officer North Tripura district lodged an FIR against the BJP leader for his misconduct on the day of the poll, April 26.

The incident occurred at polling booth number 22 of the Bagbasa assembly segment during the second phase of polling.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from Bagbasa assembly segment, Jadab Lal Nath, was also issued a show cause notice in connection with the same incident.



