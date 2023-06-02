Tripura BJP lays emphasis on troubleshooting mechanism ahead of 2024 LS polls

Agartala, Jun 2: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting of the party’s organizational heads of district and state to assess the party’s challenges ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was also present at the meeting where discussions took place to chart out a trouble-shooting mechanism in order to get rid of the internal problems.

Party insiders said, “Presidents of all the districts and General Secretaries of the party were present at the meeting. All the leaders were asked to speak their heart out in the meeting so that the state leadership can realize the challenges. What kind of obstacles they are confronting and how these issues will be sorted out in the days to come”.

According to senior leaders, several issues have popped up during the discussions and the concerns expressed by the district level leaders seems to be genuine. For the sake of strengthening the party all sorts of efforts would be undertaken in the days to come, a senior leader requesting anonymity has said.

If sources are to be believed, the district level leaders have also underscored some key issues that need immediate attention of the party’s top leadership. The leaders also assured them full support.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister and BJP state President instructed the leaders to work in full swing.

“The senior leaders told us to make sure that voters are educated enough about the Central and state government schemes. The leaders are of the opinion that these schemes have touched the lives of millions of people across the country and Tripura is also not an exception. If people could be made aware of what they had received because of the Prime Minister’s farsighted policies they would certainly repose their faith in the BJP”, a leader has said.