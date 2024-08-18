Tripura BJP accuses CPIM for party worker’s death in post-poll violence

Agartala, Aug 18: The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, accused the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) of orchestrating violence that led to the death of one of its workers, Asish Paul.

The incident occurred on August 12, during the counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat elections.

According to BJP Tripura Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, Paul, a dedicated worker from the Sonamura Mandal in the Sepahijala district, sustained severe head injuries after being allegedly assaulted by CPIM supporters.

Paul was immediately transported to GBP Hospital in Agartala for treatment but succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

“Asish Paul was attacked by CPIM party supporters on the day of counting, resulting in grave head injuries. Despite medical intervention, he fought for his life at GB Pant Hospital but passed away at around 3 am today,” Chakraborty said.

In response to the incident, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik called for strict legal action against those responsible.

“The attackers used a sharp weapon and inflicted severe injuries on his head, leading to profuse bleeding. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and vow to pursue justice for him,” Bhoumik asserted.

Bhoumik also condemned a recent unrelated incident involving the rape and murder of a female medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, highlighting the broader concerns about violence and safety in the state.

The BJP's allegations have intensified the political climate in Tripura, with calls for accountability and justice reverberating through local and national political landscape.