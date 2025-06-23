Tripura becomes India’s third fully literate state with 95.6% literacy rate

Agartala, June 23: Tripura has been officially declared a fully literate state, becoming the third in the country after Goa and Mizoram to achieve this milestone.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha made the announcement on Monday, citing recent data from the Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) – Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP).

The proclamation was made at a special ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, in the presence of Ministry of Education Secretary Priti Mina, who elaborated on the parameters used to grant Tripura this status.

“Tripura has made remarkable strides in literacy, reaching a rate of 95.6% according to the 2024–25 NILP survey,” Dr Saha said, adding that the state had come a long way from a mere 20.24% literacy rate in 1961 to over 87% in 2011.

Citing data from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys, the Chief Minister highlighted a consistent upward trend — from 93.7% literacy in 2023–24 to 95.6% in 2024–25.

He attributed this progress to focused interventions, including regular literacy assessments, the involvement of dedicated volunteers, and community-driven initiatives.

“The state conducted three major literacy evaluations, each reflecting significant improvement in turnout and success rates,” he said.

Dr Saha called universal literacy a cornerstone of the “Viksit Bharat” vision and urged citizens, especially affluent households, to support literacy among domestic workers and marginalised communities. “Literacy must reach every household, regardless of age or background,” he added.

Currently, 2,228 volunteers are contributing to the programme across the state, supported by 943 Samajik Chetana Kendras.

Successful learners are also being awarded certifications by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The inclusive nature of the programme was underscored by stories such as that of an elderly woman who cleared the literacy test, reflecting the transformative reach of ULLAS.

Officials noted that Tripura’s approach combines foundational education with life skills, critical thinking, and continued learning — paving the way for a truly empowered and literate population.