Tripura: Bangladeshi smuggler killed in BSF firing

Agartala, Mar 18: A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed in a BSF firing at Magroli village, under the jurisdiction of the Iranian police station at Kailashahar, Unakoti district. A BSF Jawan also suffered a grave head injury after the associates of the dead smuggler became aggressive and retaliated against the BSF Jawans by resorting to stone-pelting. The injured BSF Jawan is identified as Mohan Singh.

According to a BSF statement, when BSF troops were performing duty ahead of the fence in the bordering area of Magroli Border Outpost when they observed 15–20 miscreants moving towards the India-Bangladesh border fence from Indian side with headload while 25-30 miscreants were moving with bamboo ladder from Bangladesh side. Although the BSF troops challenged them to stop, but they didn't pay heed and became aggressive, and encircled the BSF Jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and govt property, BSF jawan fired one round of Pump Action Gun which hit one of the smugglers and was further apprehended, as per the statement.

Rattled at the incident, a group of miscreants got aggressive and assaulted a BSF Jawan, trying to snatch his weapon and drag him into Bangladeshi territory. In order to safeguard himself from the aggressive mob of miscreants, the BSF Jawan again fired, which compelled the smugglers to flee towards BD territory.

In this incident, one of the BSF Jawans got a grievous injury on his forehead and was further shifted to a nearby district hospital, where he got preliminary treatment. Now the condition of the Jawan is stable.

The deceased Bangladeshi national is identified as Saddam Hussein (23), a resident of village Dastaki, under the Kulaura police station in Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh. He was shot at by a Pump Action Gun (PAG). He was also shifted to the district hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Another miscreant who also sustained a bullet injury somehow managed to escape with the help of his accomplices. The BSF authorities have taken up the matter with the Border Guards of Bangladesh.