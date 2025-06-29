Tripura-Bangladesh border under watch as CM cites cross-border threats

Agartala, June 29: Amid rising concern over the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday called upon security agencies to strengthen surveillance and enhance border security across the State. Tripura shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh on three sides.

Speaking after inaugurating the State’s first Cyber Police Station at AD Nagar here, the Chief Minister expressed apprehension over cross-border infiltration and the growing use of Tripura as a corridor for drug smuggling.

“There is need to enhance security arrangements. The State is increasingly being used for smuggling drugs and narcotic substances. Infiltration is also a matter of concern,” he said.

Dr Saha also flagged the risk of interactions among people on either side of the international border. “There are reports that some individuals are in contact with people across the border. With the introduction of AI-enabled 5G service, the situation may worsen,” he cautioned.

Drawing a parallel between modern and traditional warfare, the Chief Minister remarked, “A mobile phone has become more dangerous than an AK-47 rifle. Advanced technology has redefined the form of conflict – modern warfare needs just a click.”

Describing cyber crime as a “shadow war”, Dr Saha stressed the importance of digital preparedness among security agencies. He urged both the public and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and increase awareness about cyber frauds. “Security personnel must be digitally equipped to counter cyber criminals and protect the public from online fraud,” he added.

The newly inaugurated cyber police station will handle all cyber crime-related complaints across Tripura. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the initiative, out of which a sum of Rs 45 lakh has been disbursed so far.





By

Correspondent