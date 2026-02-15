Tripura bags German order for organic ginger, bird’s eye chilli at BIOFACH 2026

Agartala, Feb 15: Tripura has received an order for 500 metric tonnes (MT) of organic ginger and 20 MT of bird’s eye chilli from German buyers during BIOFACH, 2026 held at Nuremberg in Germany, according to Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who attended the international event.

The minister said that after seeing Tripura’s range of certified organic products at the global trade fair, German buyers expressed keen interest in visiting the State to explore sourcing and investment opportunities. Nath had travelled to Germany to participate in BIOFACH, 2026 and showcase Tripura’s growing strength in the organic sector on an international platform.

The four-day event, which began on February 10 and concluded on February 13, witnessed participation from countries across the globe, providing a major opportunity for exporters and policymakers to connect with international markets.

Highlighting India’s broader vision, Nath said the Government is working to increase the country’s share in global organic food exports from the current 2.5 per cent to nearly 12 per cent over the next five years.

“By championing organic and natural farming, we are ensuring a more prosperous future for our farmers,” Nath said.

The minister stressed that for Tripura, organic farming is not a recent shift but a way of life shaped by its unique geography, rich biodiversity, high rainfall, forest ecosystems, and long-standing traditional practices that rely on minimal chemical inputs.

At present, 53 organic farmer producer companies are actively functioning in the State, strengthening value chains and facilitating market linkages. More than 26,000 hectares of land in Tripura are registered and certified organic, with over 26,800 farmers formally enrolled under the organic certification system.

Tripura offers a diverse basket of premium organic products, including aromatic rice varieties, black rice, sticky rice, along with bird’s eye chilli, sesame, turmeric, ginger, pineapple, jackfruit, and other native agri-horticultural produce.