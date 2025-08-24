Tripura Assembly Session from September 19, duration yet to be decided

Agartala, Aug 24: The Monsoon Session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence from September 19, although its duration is still to be decided. The decision to summon the Session was taken at a recent Cabinet meeting, and with the Governor’s approval, a formal notification will be issued shortly.

According to Assembly sources, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) comprising representatives from all parties, with the majority from the ruling side, will be convened soon to finalise the legislative business.

Officials noted that the Session must begin on September 19 as per Constitutional provisions requiring an Assembly sitting at least once every six months.

While the official agenda is still under consideration, expectations are high among State Government employees that a major announcement on dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) may be made during the Session.

Only a few days remain between the conclusion of the Assembly Session and the October 31 deadline set by the 16th Finance Commission for such financial declarations.

The upcoming Session is likely to draw considerable attention, as both legislative business and employee welfare measures are expected to feature prominently in the proceedings.





By

Correspondent