Tripura: Artists from all major states participate in PM's birthday event

Agartala, Sept 17: All major states of the country have participated in the Namo Vikas Utsav, Tripura organized by BJP MLA from Pabiacherra assembly constituency Bhagaban Das. The central event is being held at Kumarghat located in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The event is being seen as the party's virtual launchpad for the Lok Sabha elections slated next year. The event also puts forth a specific slogan: "2024 Modi Ji Once More".

Speaking on the issue, the MLA from Pabiacherra Bhagaban Das said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's charisma as a leader is no longer limited to the geographical confines of Bharat. Entire globe recognised him as a global leader and under his leadership this country has accomplished a series of achievements that again come as an assertion of his leadership qualities".

The MLA also kept on saying that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of the country wanted PM Modi once again at the helm of affairs. "The Lok Sabha elections are due next year. We want Modi Ji to lead the country for the third consecutive term. This is why the Namo Vikas Utsav we are celebrating here on his birthday has a unique slogan of '2024 Modi ji Once More'", Das explained.

Apart from events like anti-drug campaign, Swachata drive and a rally in participation of the representatives of 25 states from all over the country. A special Shanti Yagna was also performed for the long and healthy life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have a range of events to be held here. We shall distribute aid among 73 people with special needs. As many as 73 beneficiaries have received below poverty line rations cards. Around 73 donors donated blood in the blood donation camp organized here. Artists from all the major states are staging their performances here along with our state artists. The Holy book of Gita is also being distributed among the students. The reason behind our emphasis on the figure 73 is because this is the 73rd birthday of PM Modi", Das told media persons.