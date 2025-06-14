Tripura adds two new earthworm species to biodiversity list, genus count touches 10

Agartala, June 14: In a breakthrough for soil biodiversity research in Northeast, scientists have discovered two new species of earthworms in Tripura.

The discovery is the result of a collaborative effort between Tripura University and scientists from Kerala, led by Dr Animesh Dey, Assistant Professor at the Ecology and Biodiversity Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Tripura University.

Joining him were S. Prasanth Narayanan, R. Paliwal, and others from Kerala, as part of a national-level initiative to explore under-documented species in the region.

The two newly identified species have been named Kanchuria tripuraensis and Kanchuria priyasankari.

The specimens were first collected between 2004 and 2010 by Dr Dey and Dr Sabyasachi Nath during their doctoral research under the guidance of Professor Priyasankar Chaudhuri, a veteran in the field of earthworm taxonomy.

A fresh team of young researchers later managed to recollect the specimens, paving the way for formal classification and scientific description.

The naming of the new species reflects both regional identity and a tribute to scientific legacy. Kanchuria tripuraensis acknowledges Tripura as the site of discovery, while Kanchuria priyasankari honours Prof Chaudhuri, who has spent over four decades contributing to earthworm biodiversity research in India.

Speaking about the significance of the find, Dr Dey highlighted that the Eastern Himalayas and Northeastern Hill regions are the second-richest zones in India for earthworm diversity.

“The genus Kanchuria, first described by Julka in 1988, is endemic to this region and previously comprised eight species,” he said.

Kanchuria tripuraensis stands out for its unique anatomical feature—a single ventromedian spermatheca located in segments 7 and 8, a trait not seen in other species of the genus.

The second species, Kanchuria priyasankari, belongs to the turaensis-species group and is characterised by three pairs of spermathecal pores.

Though similar to Kanchuria turaensis, it can be easily distinguished by its smaller body size and distinct reproductive structures.

The study includes detailed descriptions, photographs, and illustrations of the new species, along with an updated taxonomic key for the genus Kanchuria. With these additions, the total number of known species in the genus now rises to ten.