Tripura achieves milestone with first colon-based oesophagus surgery

Agartala, June 27: In a major breakthrough, doctors at the Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital successfully performed Tripura’s first oesophagus replacement surgery using a segment of the colon, offering new hope for treatment of complex gastro-intestinal cases in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, announced the successful execution of the intricate colon interposition surgery – an advanced procedure typically conducted in premier institutions of the country. The surgery involved replacing the patient’s severely damaged oesophagus with a part of his colon. The patient, Prasenjit Das (23), a resident of Kaiyadepa, Madhupur in Sepahijala district, had accidentally consumed formic acid in March last year. The acid caused severe internal burns, completely closing his oesophagus and leaving him unable to swallow food or water for over a year and a half.

Initially treated at the Madhupur PHC and later by a gastroenterologist, Das underwent repeated oesophageal dilatation from January 2025, but the condition did not improve.

He was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital on June 3 this year for advanced intervention. Endoscopy revealed a refractory stricture, prompting his referral to gastro-surgeon Dr Dipankar Shankar Mitra. After consultation with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, the decision was made to conduct a colon interposition surgery.

The landmark procedure, performed on June 5 in the hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) operation theatre, lasted over seven hours.

Dr Chakraborty stated that the patient’s condition is stable and improving now. He has begun oral intake of liquid food and a barium CT scan will soon be conducted before his discharge.

The entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), making this pioneering surgery not just a medical triumph but a testament to accessible health care in Tripura.

“This successful colon interposition surgery is a proud moment for Tripura’s medical fraternity and a testament to the growing capabilities of our health care system,” Dr Chakraborty said.