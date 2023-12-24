Tripura: 'Abducted' minor confesses love for accused

Agartala, Dec 24: In an intriguing twist, a case that was registered with Jatrapur police station seeking action against culprits involved in abduction of a minor girl eight days back turned out to be a case of love and elopement.

The bizarre incident occurred at Sonamura under Sepahijala district of Tripura. Women cops led by Inspector Aparna Debnath on Sunday rescued the minor girl from the residence of her lover.

They were, reportedly, in love for the last one year and finally on the night of December 19 crossed all the social boundaries to keep her promise. However, the marriage ceremony could not be solemnized officially because her age doesn’t permit that.

One Billal Miah of the same locality informed media persons that the family of girl had been pleaded repeatedly to come and take their daughter back but they the efforts elicited no response. “Ultimately, we have informed the police so that she could be reunited with her family. We are law abiding citizens and hence we can’t take the law into hands by letting the love birds get married. The police finally arrived and the custody of the girl had been handed over”, Miah told reporters.

Inspector Aparna Debnath who had been investigating the case said that all the procedures would be followed before handing her over to the parents. “On December 20 last we received the case. Immediately, a search operation was launched but surprisingly our investigation failed to generate any leads. It is when Bilal Mia came to our rescue and told us that the girl is residing at a place called Balartepa at the home of her lover. During the initial interaction, the girl admitted that she came out of her home on her freewill and no pressure or force was used”, Debnath said.

The police officer, however, also maintained that the proper statement would be recorded later on as the situation was no conducive for that here. “She might feel under pressure here. Her father had registered a complaint stating that she was abducted forcefully because he turned down the marriage proposal of the boy whom girl identified as her lover”, said Debnath. On being asked whether the medical examination would be conducted or not, she said, “It depends on the whims of the minor girl. She is already 16 years old and according to the rules, if the victim over 16 years of age doesn’t give her consent for the medical examination, the medical officer can’t insist on her for it”.