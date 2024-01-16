Tripura: 8 NLFT ultras of two faction surrender before Police, BSF

Agartala, Jan 16: A total of eight militants linked to separate active factions of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before security forces leaving the path of violence in different locations on January 15. While Tripura Police could convince five listed cadres of the NLFT Parimal Debbarma faction, three recent recruits of the NLFT Biswa Mohan group surrendered before BSF.

Militants named Netajoy Reang Naising (33), Mohonda Reang Salthang (36), Sukurnar Reang Sinai (27), Kiranjit Reang Berem (20), and Bishnuram Reang Balkang (25)—all members of the NLFT PD faction—laid down arms before the special branch of Tripura Police. They hail from North Tripura district’s Kanchanpur subdivision.

According to a statement from Tripura Police, these militants were operating from the Bangladesh hideout of the outfit. They crossed the border and surrendered before the police when they realised that the path of bloodshed leads to nowhere.

The seized items from the surrendered militants included one Chinese Pistol, two Chinese rifles, 17 live rounds, 10 shotgun shells, a walkie-talkie with a charging port, a Bangladeshi mobile phone with SIM cards, extortion notices and receipts, and Bangladeshi currency amounting to 770 Taka.

“This particular NLFT faction had been actively attempting operations in bordering areas and engaging in recruitment drives,” a police statement said.

Since January 2023, a significant number of NLFT cadres have surrendered to security forces. With the surrender of five more cadres on January 15, 2024, the total soars to 26.

Meanwhile, militants associated with the NLFT Biswa Maohan faction surrendered before the BSF in Chawmanu, Dhalai district of Tripura, on the same day. These militants, identified as Ranjan Tripura alias Gondla (28), Chitanjoy Tripura (38), and Raban Joy Tripura (28), all hailed from Dhalai district.

According to BSF officials, all three had joined the proscribed outfit in 2023 and decided to surrender after witnessing the struggle of forest life.







