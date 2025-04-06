Tripartite talks in Delhi discuss six-point agenda to restore peace in Manipur

Imphal, April 6: In a key step towards restoring normalcy in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the first-ever tripartite talks involving representatives of the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) were held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Meitei delegation comprised six members from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). Representing the Kuki-Zo community were six delegates from the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and two from the Zomi Council (Z.C.).

The MHA was represented by a team of three officials led by A.K. Mishra, with Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Rajesh Kamble among them. From the Manipur government, Chief Secretary P.K. Singh and Additional Director General of Police Asutosh Sinha were present.

At the heart of the discussion was a six-point agenda focusing on the rehabilitation and security of internally displaced persons (IDPs), restoration of unhindered movement on national highways, a formal peace dialogue process through the Centre, the resumption of development activities in conflict-affected areas, strict action against perpetrators of violence, and community cooperation in the recovery of arms.

On the issue of displaced persons, participants welcomed any government initiative to facilitate their safe return, contingent upon appropriate logistical and security arrangements.

The forum also acknowledged the hardships caused by the disruption of free movement along national and state highways and appealed for public cooperation to help normalise traffic and restore daily life.

The Kuki-Zo representatives informed the gathering that they would consult their communities before taking a position on the resumption of free movement between districts—a sensitive issue given the current security concerns.

The participants welcomed the steps taken by the Governor to encourage the surrender of illegal arms and committed to supporting such efforts in the future to help instil public confidence.

Both sides appealed to their respective communities to refrain from violence and urged the administration to act firmly against those involved in communal attacks or lawlessness.

While the meeting marked a significant breakthrough in initiating dialogue between the warring communities, there was no immediate clarity on whether further rounds of talks would follow.