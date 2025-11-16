Tri-Service drill concludes in Mechuka, with unified combat display

Guwahati, Nov 16: Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar, which showcased the seamless integration of the Indian Army with the Air Force, Navy and ITBP in conducting high-altitude, all-terrain operations in the Eastern Theatre, concluded on Saturday.

The exercise validated joint preparedness, coordinated manoeuvres and the ability of the armed forces to operate as a unified combat team in complex and dynamic operational environment, a Defence spokesman said.

Elite units including Special Forces, MARCOS, Garud, Bhairav Battalion and Arunachal Scouts played a pivotal role as force multipliers, extending the reach, precision and impact of ground operations. Cutting-edge technologies such as night-enabled, all-weather FPVs, swarm drones and advanced unmanned aerial systems operating across the electromagnetic spectrum delivered real-time surveillance, precision targeting and synchronised fires. These capabilities were integrated with manoeuvre elements, attack helicopters and the composite DIVYASTRA battery to enhance battlefield effects, he added.

Residents near Jorhat IAF base said they saw fighters and other aircraft taking off and landing at the base as early as 6 am and as late as 11 pm.

Conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Eastern Command and set against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains and challenging terrain, the exercise focused on precise coordination and multi-domain integration across diverse operational settings. Air, land and logistic elements operated in close harmony, ensuring optimal force deployment and effective mission execution under realistic conditions.

“A key highlight of the exercise was its emphasis on a ‘Whole-of-Nation Approach’, blending military proficiency with civil-military collaboration. The active participation of various national security agencies alongside the armed forces underscores a collective commitment to frontier security and coordinated response mechanisms,” the spokesman said.

The exercise had commenced on November 10 with deployment of advanced surveillance resources including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along with space resources and Special Forces to create seamless domain awareness and detect simulated targets.

Once identified, these targets were swiftly destroyed through the synchronised joint firepower of long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones in an electronically contested environment.

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, reviewed the exercise on November 13.

This exercise is a continuation of ‘Ex Poorvi Prahar’ held in November 2024 and ‘Ex Prachand Prahar’ held in March 25 this year, which had focused on the integrated application of aviation assets.









