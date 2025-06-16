Train route to Aizawl clears final safety hurdle as CRS submits report to Ministry

Aizawl, June 15: In a significant stride towards extending railway connectivity to Mizoram’s capital, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the Northeast Frontier Circle, Sumeet Singhal, has submitted his safety inspection report for the newly constructed 33.864-km broad gauge section between Hortoki and Sairang. This inspection marks the final phase of the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway project.

Confirming the development, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore stated that the inspection report was submitted to the Ministry of Railways on June 12. The CRS conducted a five-day inspection from June 6 to 10, culminating in speed trials on June 10. During these trials, a high-speed WDP 4 diesel locomotive traversed the route at speeds of 35, 50, 80, and 110 kmph to evaluate track stability and safety.

Kishore described the completion of the Hortoki–Sairang section as a transformative milestone that not only integrates Mizoram more deeply with the national railway network but also fulfils a long-cherished dream of the state’s people to see trains reach the outskirts of Aizawl.

“The final safety green signal means both freight and passenger trains can now operate between Hortoki and Sairang at speeds up to 90 kmph,” Kishore added, highlighting the strategic and economic implications of this development.

The Bairabi–Hortoki stretch was cleared for operation in August 2023. With the Hortoki–Sairang leg now authorized, the entire rail line is ready for operation. The line has been constructed through highly challenging terrain, with the final segment alone including 32 tunnels and 35 major bridges.

The broader Bairabi–Sairang railway project is hailed by Indian Railways as an engineering feat. The entire alignment features 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges, spanning a total tunnel length of over 12.8 kilometres. One of the standout features, Bridge No. 196, towers 104 meters above the ground—42 meters higher than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.