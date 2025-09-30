Tourism in Meghalaya grows with 16L domestic, 2L international visitors in 2024

Shillong, Sept 30: Meghalaya’s tourism sector has witnessed a robust growth with domestic tourist arrivals growing to 16 lakh in 2024 and international tourists to a little over 2 lakh.

Highlighting this during World Tourism Day celebration today, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said this growth has been made possible due to a focused approach by the State government.

Stating that this growth has been assisted by the massive infrastructure development push by the State government, Sangma said there are 210 ongoing projects valued at Rs 3,625 crore and an additional Rs 260 crore from the DoNER Ministry specifically for developing Sohra (Cherrapunji).

One of the other initiatives is the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission, designed to address a critical accommodation shortage. Under the homestay scheme, beneficiaries can receive a 70 per cent subsidy from the State government. Existing owners can avail an additional incentive of Rs 50,000, the CM said.

He said that since its inception in 2023, the scheme has helped in development of 800 homestays with an investment of Rs 100 crore, of which 237 are fully operational, broadening accommodation choices while generating over 1,600 direct jobs.

Appealing to stakeholders to utilise the scheme, Sangma said: “We must ensure a sense of environmental responsibility and create a welcoming atmosphere for tourists.”

He further said that these homestays can also be used for the upcoming National Games. “It is better that we invest our money into standardized homestays, which will then act as a games village and after the games are over, these will be run as homestays and serve the tourists.”

Moreover, the government is planning to build eight 5-star hotels by 2030, including one in Tura. The Umroi airport would be expanded by 2027, which he termed a “major game changer” for enabling direct flights from major cities.

Sangma said that infrastructure development with a sanction of Rs 23.5 crore in the tourism sector has yielded a 5.6 times return of over Rs 133 crore and has successfully branded Shillong as a premier global music destination.

The CM further added that the government has a target of creating 50,000 new jobs within the next three years. Meanwhile, Sangma launched the OneConnect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline and the new website of Meghalaya Tourism.

The tourism helpline, which is available for tourists from 8 am to 8 pm daily, would provide support in the English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Khasi, Pnar, and Garo languages.