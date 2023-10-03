Total shutdown in Manipur to mark fifth-month of violence

Guwahati, Oct 3: To mark the fifth month of violence, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills began its 15-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district of Manipur at 6 am on Tuesday.

All shops and business establishments have been closed, and no vehicular movement has been allowed during the shutdown period, with the exception of emergency services and media.

Reportedly, the main observance will be held at Brig M Thomas Ground with a display of coffins. The rally will be followed by a candlelight vigil in the evening to pay tribute to the Kuki-Zo martyrs.

Meanwhile, the CoTU has also demanded the release of Kuki-Zo individuals, including two minors arrested by the CBI and NIA.

They also served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Union Home Ministry that if the arrested individuals are not released during the stipulated time, an indefinite total shutdown will be imposed in the entire Kangpokpi district from October 5, 2023.