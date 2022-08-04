Total shutdown hits normal life in Manipur's hill districts

Imphal, Aug 4: The total shutdown imposed by All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) against the government's alleged failure to table the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021 in the ongoing 12th Manipur assembly session,has affected normal life in the hill districts of Manipur today.

The markets in Senapati town, 60 km north of Imphal were closed and all the inter-district vehicle services were also suspended during the shutdown, according to sources here. Similar scenarios were also reported from Kangpokpi, Senapati, Churachandpur and Ukhrul district headquarters.

The educational institutions both Government and private also remained closed.

Due to the shutdown, many vehicles, particularly the goods trucks and passenger carrying vehicles were stranded along the various parts of the National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur).However there is no report of any untoward incident till the filing of this report.

On Wednesday,the hill districts had also witnessed an emergency shutdown which came into force from Tuesday evening,after the arrest of five leaders of ATSUM.

Earlier ATSUM had announced its series of agitations including a 24 hour total shutdown from 6 pm on August 3 in the entire hill districts to be followed by other intense agitations from August 5 to show its resentment against the lackadaisical attitude of the Government towards tribal people and for not tabling the HAC recommended "The Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021" in the ongoing 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

However the ongoing assembly on Tuesday introduced the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Sixth Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Seventh Amendment) Bill 2022.