Top NE police officers vow to work together on insurgency, drug trafficking

By PTI

Agartala, Jul 24: Insurgency, extremism and drug trafficking have emerged as the major security challenges for the Northeastern states, a senior officer said on Sunday.

These issues were discussed at the regional security coordination meeting of the director-generals of police (DGPs) held in Agartala on Saturday, he said.

The DGPs resolved at the meeting to work together to address these security concerns, the officer said.

The meeting, chaired by Tripura DGP VS Yadav, was attended by DGPs of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The director of North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), the joint director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the inspector generals of BSF Tripura Frontier and CRPF Tripura Range were also present in the meeting.

Issues such as trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, countering terror activities, tackling organised crime, sharing intelligence, and capacity building and police modernisation were discussed in the meeting, the officer said.

"It was resolved to work together to build peace and tranquility in the Northeastern region," he said.

Dr Atul Ambedkar, in charge of the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS, discussed various issues related to tackling drug abuse, and ways to formulate drug control policies for the region at the meeting.

It was decided to have more frequent interactions among the states of the region to yield better results, the officer said.

