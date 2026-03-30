TMP chief alleges BJP pressure, slams Tripura CM over Tiprasa accord delay

Agartala, March 30: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma claimed that there was “tremendous pressure” on him to ally with the BJP ahead of the Tripura tribal council polls.

“There was tremendous pressure on me to forge an alliance with the BJP in the tribal council elections, but I did not compromise with the rights of Tiprasa (indigenous) people,” Debbarma said in a social media post on Sunday.

The TMP is part of the ruling alliance with the BJP in the State, though the saffron party has chosen to contest the tribal council polls independently.

Debbarma alleged that he was warned of a split in his party if an alliance with the BJP was not finalised, adding that five senior leaders, including an Executive Member of the tribal council, have since joined the BJP.

“Why should I ally with the BJP? It has been more than two years since the Tiprasa accord was signed with the Centre and the State government, but it has not been implemented. This election is not merely an electoral battle; it is a fight for the survival and existence of the Tiprasa people,” he said.

Debbarma also criticised Chief Minister Manik Saha for “ordering” the Tiprasa people to vote for the BJP to get the Tiprasa Accord fulfilled.

“I have respect for Saha because he is our CM. But he can’t order the people to vote for the BJP to get the accord implemented. In a democracy, one can’t order the electors to vote in favour of any particular party,” he stated.

Recently, Saha had said that issues related to the Tiprasa Accord would be addressed if the BJP forms the council at Khumulwng, the TTAADC headquarters in West Tripura district.

Urging unity among indigenous people, Debbarma said the community would suffer if his party fails to win the council polls.

“If we fail, the Tiprasa people will be the ultimate losers, as no one else will raise issues like land rights, direct funding to the council and recognition of Kokborok script,” he said.

“The victory will be ours because we are fighting on the right path for the interests of the Tiprasa people,” he added.

Polling for 28 seats of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 12, while the counting will take place on April 17.

PTI