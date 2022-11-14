TMC's Mahua Moitra assures "Bengal model" in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 14: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that if voted to power, her party would deliver all the welfare schemes that the Bengal government has introduced for the needy people. Moitra who was in Tripura to attend a party gathering and mass rally also countered the allegations of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that in contrast to BJP's political policies, TMC believes in public welfare.

"The BJP often accuses us of promising freebies. We are not giving freebies. We do politics where public welfare is the main priority. There should be no disparity. In Bengal, you will not find a single family starving. The public distribution service is so strong that no one has to worry about their meal", she added.









Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and its slogan of double engine government, she said, "The double engine governments of Gujarat and Tripura seem to be in the same track. In Gujarat, a sitting MLA defends the rape convicts and here in an interval of nine days, four incidents of rape occur. This is the condition of law and order here."



Speaking at the public meeting, Trinamool women wing national president Kakali Ghosh Dastidar said, "The BJP can never prevent the Trinamool Congress and its courageous workers. Come what may in the path, Trinamool will continue to strive for the interest of people. Our party has decided to come here in Tripura just to ensure that people of this land get some respite from the clutches of this undemocratic force".

"The welfare schemes of Bengal have helped people immensely. The contribution of Mamata Banerjee and her governance in the lives of people helped Trinamool retain power for the third time in Bengal. Whether it is a rural area or urban town, people received the benefits of TMC's populist approach", she added.