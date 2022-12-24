TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee likely to visit poll bound Tripura next year

Agartala, Dec 24: Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Tripura in the first week of next year-2023. The TMC national president will be accompanied by Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Tripura Trinamool Congress President Pijush Kanti Baiswas.

Biswas was addressing the media persons during a press conference convened to announce the party's State and District committees.

"The whole state committee has been constituted afresh comprising 87 leaders. District Presidents had been appointed in all the 10 organizational districts", said Biswas.

According to a press statement, All India Trinamool Congress nominated Rajib Banerjee as the in-charge of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress.

Apart from that, a 17 member elections committee has also been formed headed by Pradesh Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas. Senior TMC leader Ashish Lal Singh has been appointed the co-chairman of this committee, the statement reads.