TIPRA Motha to contest 25-30 seats in 2027 Tripura Assembly: Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala, Dec 13: TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced on Dec 12 that the party would contest only 25-30 seats in the next Tripura Assembly elections – a significant reduction from its 2023 tally.

In the previous Assembly polls, the TMP fielded candidates in 42 constituencies and won 13 seats in the 60-member House. While 20 seats are reserved for STs, tribal voters play a decisive role in 22 other constituencies, helping the TMP maintain a strong support base in tribal-dominated areas.

Speaking to reporters at the Kathalia-Mirza constituency under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Thursday, Debbarma said, “Had we contested only 20 seats in 2023, the BJP probably would not have returned to power for the second time. Now we have realised we have to contest in 25-30 seats.”

The elections to the Tripura Assembly are due in 2027.

On the party’s strategy for the TTAADC elections in April 2026, he said that the TMP would announce its approach “in due time”. Debbarma took a dig at both the national and regional political rivals, asserting that the TMP is the strongest political force among the indigenous communities.

“We are conscious about the rights of the indigenous people and will continue to speak for them. The Congress has lost ground, the CPI(M) has withdrawn into its old shell, and local BJP leaders are clamouring for support now. The entire grassroots support is with us. Without doing anything for indigenous people, they will not get votes,” he maintained.