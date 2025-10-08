Tipra Motha threatens to quit Tripura’s BJP-led govt over Tiprasa Accord delay

Agartala, Oct 8: All is not well between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally Tipra Motha, as friction over the delay in implementing the Tiprasa Accord continues to grow.

To press for the Accord’s immediate execution, a Tipra Motha delegation led by party chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met AK Mishra, the interlocutor for the Tiprasa Accord, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“We categorically told him about the state government’s dilly-dallying attitude towards implementing the historic agreement,” MLA Ranjit Debbarma told the press.

He further warned that the party might withdraw from the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura if the Manik Saha administration fails to implement the Tiprasa Accord without further delay.

At present, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has one minister in the Manik Saha-led cabinet.

The TMP had signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government in March 2024 for the overall development of the state’s tribal communities.

Ranjit Debbarma also said they cautioned Mishra that TMP did not want to become a “victim like Assam’s United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL),” referring to the regional ally of the BJP that suffered electoral losses in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

“The 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill has not been passed in Parliament as promised by the BJP. If enacted, it would provide for the administration of tribal areas in several northeastern states to safeguard the rights of tribal populations,” he said.

Debbarma added that the delegation also raised the issue of 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which remain pending with the state government.

“Mishra sought the list of pending bills, and we will submit it to him on Wednesday,” he said.

PTI