Tipra Motha leader begins 2,500-km march to Delhi seeking action on infiltration

Agartala, July 5: In an effort to draw national attention to the long-standing issue of infiltration in Tripura, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader David Murasing has embarked on a 2,500-km march from Agartala to New Delhi.

Murasing, who is also the zonal chairman of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at Birchandramanu in South Tripura district, said his march is aimed at urging the Centre to take tougher measures to curb infiltration, which he believes poses a threat not just to Tripura but to the country as a whole.

“Infiltration has been a serious issue in Tripura for 75 years. This is not only Tripura’s problem but a national issue. If the demography of the northeastern state changes further due to infiltration, the country will face serious challenges,” Murasing told reporters before setting off on foot.

He said his mission is to reach New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he plans to submit a memorandum demanding stringent action from the central government to stop illegal immigration.

Murasing also reminded the Centre of its promise to fulfil the Tiprasa Accord, signed in March 2024 between the Centre and the state government, which he says has seen no concrete outcome even after a year.

“The Centre might have forgotten Tripura’s problem because of its small geographical area. But we are also citizens of the Republic of India. Our problem is the country’s problem,” he said.

According to Murasing, the infiltration issue is not limited to demographic changes but also has serious security implications for the nation.

“We want the Centre to handle the infiltration issue with an iron hand to secure our safety and security,” he added.

He said his march has the full backing of TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya, who blessed his mission.

“Maharaja has full support for my mission. He blessed me. I have embarked on this mission as a citizen of the state, not just as an active party member,” Murasing said.

The TMP is an ally in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha had asserted that Tripura is no longer a ‘safe zone’ for infiltration due to the government’s proactive measures to secure the international border.

- PTI