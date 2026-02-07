TIPRA Motha chief threatens legal action over alleged tribal land conversion

Agartala, Feb 7: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, founder of the TIPRA Motha Party, threatened to initiate legal action against the Tripura Government on Friday, alleging that parts of Sixth Schedule areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are being illegally converted into a Nagar Panchayat.

The announcement came after his visit to Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, where he held discussions with district officials regarding the ongoing conversion and demarcation of TTAADC areas in connection with the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

Debbarma was accompanied by TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, former Chief Executive Officer CK Jamatia, and other party leaders during the meetings with district officials, including SDM Bishramganj Binky Saha, who also serves as the Executive Officer of the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

The discussions focused on a government notification proposing the conversion of portions of the district council land – an action that the TIPRA Motha chief has vowed to challenge in court.

Stating firmly that the notification would be legally contested, Debbarma questioned the Government’s justification for the move.

“The Government cannot create a Nagar Panchayat within the district council areas. They argue that holding Nagar Panchayat elections in these areas in 2024 legitimises the move, but that is illegal,” he said.

He further alleged that while the Government is relying on mouja records and past elections, TIPRA Motha possesses maps and official documentation clearly defining the district council boundaries.

Calling the move a “forceful occupation”, Debbarma asserted that elections cannot be used to legitimise what he termed an unlawful takeover of tribal land.

Clarifying his position, the TIPRA Motha head added that he is not opposed to Nagar Panchayats as an administrative concept. “But the Government cannot arbitrarily convert district council areas into Nagar Panchayats,” he maintained.

Local tribal leaders view the Bishramganj issue as part of a broader concern over land rights and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, which provides Constitutional safeguards for tribal areas.

They argue that any conversion of district council land without proper consultation and legal compliance undermines tribal autonomy and Constitutional protection.

Debbarma reiterated that the law clearly prohibits the establishment of a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas, and vice versa, and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of tribal communities.

The impending legal challenge is expected to test the limits of administrative authority and tribal self-governance in Tripura.