Tinsukia, Changlang DCs meet to address border tension, agree on joint patrolling

Tinsukia, March 2: In a crucial meeting, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Assam’s Tinsukia and Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang districts convened to address key cross-border issues and strengthen cooperation between the neighbouring regions.

The discussions primarily focused on border management, illegal mining, infrastructure development, and joint efforts in forest conservation.

The meeting, held at the District Commissioner’s office in Tinsukia recently, was convened in response to a recent incident where Assam’s forest officials from Lekhapani range entered Jopakan and Hachengkan villages in Arunachal’s Changlang district on February 26 to conduct geotagging, reportedly for boundary demarcation.

To prevent such incidents, both sides agreed to establish joint patrol mechanisms in sensitive areas, ensuring that no official crosses into the other state’s jurisdiction without prior coordination. The officials also resolved to improve communication between local authorities to handle border-related concerns effectively.

Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul stressed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation. "Today's meeting marks an important step toward strengthening our relationship. Addressing these issues collectively will ensure harmony and mutual development. We have identified areas where immediate cooperation will benefit both districts," he said.

Changlang DC Vishal Sah highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two districts, focusing on the need for regular collaboration.

"Our districts share a common heritage and challenges. This platform allows us to address key concerns, from border security to economic opportunities. We are committed to implementing today’s decisions and maintaining open communication," he said.

Here are some key highlights of the meeting:

Border Management: Joint patrol mechanisms to prevent unauthorised entry and encroachment.

Illegal Mining: Implementation of stricter enforcement measures to curb illegal mining activities.

Forest Conservation: Coordinated efforts to combat illegal logging and wildlife trafficking, including joint afforestation projects.

Infrastructure Development: Improving road connectivity, with both sides noting that the Margherita-Changlang road project has been sanctioned and will commence soon.

Agriculture & Economy: Knowledge exchange on modern farming techniques and discussions on establishing cross-border farmers' markets.

Tourism Development: Exploring opportunities for joint tourism promotion to boost the local economy.

The meeting also addressed the impact of inter-state activities on local agriculture and horticulture, with an emphasis on preventive measures to mitigate damage to crops. Furthermore, both district SPs vowed to work together to combat the rising drug menace affecting the region.

With a renewed focus on cooperation, both DCs expressed confidence that the measures discussed would lead to tangible benefits for residents on both sides of the border while fostering stronger ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul, Changlang DC Vishal Sah, SPs Abhijit Gurav and Kirli Padu, divisional forest officers (DFOs), and additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).