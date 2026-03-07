Three underground outfit cadres nabbed in Manipur, forces intensify crackdown

Imphal, March 7: As a part of intensified efforts to curb extortion and militant activities in Manipur, security forces arrested three cadres belonging to different underground outfits in separate intelligence-based operations across the state on Friday.

According to police sources, an active cadre of the UNLF (P), identified as Wahengbam Premkumar Singh (37) alias Demba of Khurai Sajor Lairou Pukhri Mapal under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district, was arrested from his residence for alleged involvement in prejudicial activities.

An associate of the arrested cadre, Senjam Roken Singh (42) alias Rocket of Khurai Chingthabi Leirak Machin in Imphal East district, was also apprehended from his locality.

A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were also seized from the arrested individuals.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of the NRFM, identified as Ningthoujam Ningthoungamba Meitei (27) alias Mangang, from Imphal International Airport.

A resident of Hingol Marup Zenhang in Lamka, Churachandpur district, he was currently staying at the Kwakta Relief Camp in Bishnupur district. A mobile phone, a power bank and a backpack containing clothes were seized from him.

Earlier, on March 5, security forces arrested two cadres belonging to different underground organisations from Ithing Khola playground under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Khwairakpam Bedajit Singh (23) alias Kappa of Khabam Heibong Makhong in Imphal East district, an active cadre of PREPAK, and Shagolsem Ibochouba Singh (22) alias Tomba of Andro Chingdong in Imphal East district, an active cadre of PLA.

Based on their disclosures, security forces recovered one HK-33 rifle with a magazine and 38 live rounds, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an olive-green T-shirt and military-like clothing including camouflage pants and a camouflage T-shirt from the Takmu lakeside area of Ithing playground.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police on Friday conducted an awareness programme crimes against women and children in connection with the Yaoshang festival at Takyel Khongbal in Imphal West district as part of an ongoing public sensitisation campaign.

Security forces continue to carry out search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts to maintain law and order in the state.