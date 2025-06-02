Three soldiers dead, six missing after landslide hits Army camp in Sikkim

Gangtok, June 2: Three army personnel lost their lives and six others went missing after a landslide struck a military camp at Chhaten near Lachen in Sikkim's Mangan district on Sunday evening.

The landslide, triggered by intense and continuous rainfall in the area, occurred around 7 pm, officials said.

"A catastrophic landslide occurred following heavy rainfall in the region, resulting in the deaths of three personnel — Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada," the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.

The bodies of the three deceased have been recovered. Four other soldiers sustained minor injuries and have been rescued.

Rescue operations are ongoing under challenging conditions to trace the six missing personnel, the Army added.

The Indian Army expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and assured all necessary support.

Meanwhile, evacuation efforts are underway in North Sikkim where heavy rains have stranded hundreds of tourists.

The first batch of 18 vehicles carrying over 100 tourists from Lachung reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu on Monday.

Evacuation of tourists began Monday morning with the coordinated efforts of the local administration, police, Army, BRO, ITBP, Forest Department, Lachung Dzumsa, TAAS, SHRA, drivers’ associations, tourism stakeholders, and local residents.

Officials said that heavy rainfall has caused damage to key infrastructure, including the partial collapse of two bridges in Mangan district.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said a sudden cloudburst followed by relentless rainfall on May 30 wreaked havoc across the region.

As per the latest update, another large convoy comprising 284 vehicles, 16 bikes, and 1,678 tourists — including 737 men, 561 women, and 380 children — has crossed the Theng Check Post and is en route to Phidang.

In a statement, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department urged all tourists to exercise caution and to plan their trips only after checking the latest road and weather updates from official sources.

