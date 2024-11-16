Bodies of woman, 2 children found in Jiri River; Manipur's Jiribam abduction link probed

Imphal, Nov 16: Bodies of a woman and two children, believed to be among six individuals abducted earlier this week from Jiribam’s Borobekra sub-division, were found floating in the Jiri River near Jirimukh—the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers—on Friday evening.

Assam Police confirmed that the bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations. While formal identification by family members is awaited, security officials stated that the descriptions of the deceased match those of the missing individuals.

A coordinated operation by Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Assam Police led to the retrieval of the bodies after reports emerged about their presence in the river, an official said.

The six missing individuals, all from the Meitei community, were allegedly abducted by militants following a coordinated attack on their homes, a relief camp, and security posts in the Borobekra sub-division on November 11. The group included three women and three children.

The victims—identified as a grandmother, her two daughters, and three grandchildren—had been living in a relief camp established on the premises of Borobekra police station since June.

On November 11, heavily armed militants launched an attack on Meitei settlement areas in Jakuradhor, setting several houses ablaze. The attackers also targeted relief camps and security forces. A gunfight ensued, during which CRPF personnel shot dead 10 militants, though one CRPF officer was injured.

The day after the attack, the bodies of two elderly Meitei men, also residents of the relief camp, were discovered nearby—one severely charred and the other partially burnt.

The abduction and subsequent killings have drawn widespread condemnation, with demands for the safe release of the six captives echoing across the state. Organisations such as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) have criticised the authorities for their handling of the situation.

On 15 November, COCOMI accused the Centre of adopting a "submissive approach" in tracing the abductees and alleged that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had attempted negotiations with the militants.

The group claimed that the MHA offered the bodies of the 10 militants killed in the Jiribam gunfight in exchange for the release of the women and children.