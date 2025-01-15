Three NE states excel in Jal Shakti Ministry's groundwater quality report

Guwahati, Jan 15: A recent groundwater quality report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti has highlighted the commendable efforts of Northeastern states in maintaining safe drinking water standards, despite rising contamination concerns in other parts of the country.

The study, based on data from over 15,000 monitoring stations across India, provides an in-depth analysis of the groundwater quality nationwide, with particular attention paid to the Northeast.

States like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Jammu & Kashmir have emerged as frontrunners in complying with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for drinking water quality, according to the report.

These states have successfully avoided major violations concerning hazardous contaminants such as arsenic and fluoride, which have plagued other regions of India.

Unlike parts of the country where arsenic contamination is widespread, the Northeast stands out for maintaining clean and safe groundwater for its residents, the report added.

The report notes that although the Northeastern states are performing well, continued vigilance is necessary.

Rapid urbanisation and population growth in states such as Assam could potentially strain water resources, posing a risk to the quality of groundwater.

Interestingly, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, during the winter session of the Parliament in December 2024, had highlighted arsenic contamination in 21 districts of Assam, claiming that the state was one of the worst affected by the harmful element.

According to his remarks in the Rajya Sabha, Assam ranked third after Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the number of districts impacted by arsenic contamination, with isolated pockets in 230 districts across 25 states affected.

While the Northeast generally fares well in maintaining clean water standards, the issue of arsenic contamination, especially in Assam, remains a significant concern that calls for focused efforts.