Three Northeast MPs among delegates taking India’s anti-terror message to world

Guwahati, May 18: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor, India is dispatching seven all-party delegations to key global partners with a clear mission - to rally international support against terrorism and spotlight Pakistan’s role in fostering it.

Among the 59 political leaders in these delegations, three hail from the Northeast — BJP MPs Pradan Baruah (Assam), Bhubaneswar Kalita (Assam), and Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland).

Each of the three MPs will be part of separate teams. While Konyak joins a delegation led by BJP’s Baijayant Panda, Baruah will travel with a group headed by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead the delegation that includes Kalita.

“Our team will visit five countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore. We leave on May 21 and return on June 3,” said MP Pradan Baruah, outlining the schedule.

The delegations are expected to engage with government officials, think tanks, and diaspora communities to highlight Pakistan’s sustained support for terrorism and to call for coordinated international action.

“This will be an anti-terror tour. We will underline how Pakistan has, for decades, attempted to destabilise India and hinder its development by backing terrorism. These facts have been shared before — but this time, our assertions will be even stronger,” said Baruah.

Baruah said the teams would also justify the rationale behind Operation Sindoor. “We will explain that India was left with no choice. This was not a war against Pakistan, but a war against terrorism. That distinction is critical,” he said.

Responding to questions on how the delegations would approach Islamic nations, Baruah clarified, “Being an Islamic country does not mean one harbours terrorism. Many Islamic countries are secular, development-oriented, and peaceful. That’s precisely why this campaign is important.”

He further added, “If you look closely, most of the nations supporting terrorism are also economically weak. We have ample examples to back our position, and we will present them globally.”

By sending diverse, bipartisan delegations, the Centre hopes to reaffirm its message and win sustained international support.