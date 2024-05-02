Three more petrol bomb attacks in Meghalaya; two in police stations

Shillong, May 2: Three more petrol bombs rocked the state capital of Meghalaya, two inside police stations, with Meghalaya police seemingly finding it helpless to stop these attacks or identify the perpetrators. Nobody was hurt in these attacks.

One petrol bomb was hurled at the Sadar Police station, considered to be one of the biggest and most important police stations in the state, located at Police Bazaar, or Kyndailad.



Another petrol bomb was hurled at the Rynjah police station and one such bomb was hurled at the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation office at Kench’s Trace here.



According to sources, all these petrol bombs were hurled during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.



However, the exact details of these attacks couldn’t be cross-verified with the police department, as most police officials have gone incommunicado.



This is the seventh petrol bomb attack on police stations, government properties and officials, including an attack on the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. In some of the cases, the police are uncertain whether these were actually petrol bomb attacks.

