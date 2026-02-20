Three minor girls rescued; six held in Arunachal trafficking racket

Itanagar, Feb 20: In a major breakthrough, the Itanagar Police unearthed an inter-State child trafficking racket, rescuing three minor girls and arresting six persons in connection with a case registered at the Women Police Station (WPS), Itanagar. Police stated that two minor children are still untraced.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, read with Section 14(1) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Police said the matter came to light on February 7 when a seven-year-old girl was found in an injured condition at F-Sector here. The child was first taken to the WPS, Itanagar, and later admitted to the RK Mission Hospital for medical examination.

The matter was promptly reported to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Capital Complex. The chairperson and counsellor of the CWC provided psychological support to the child at ‘Ane’s Home’ set up within the WPS premises. During counselling, the child disclosed details of physical abuse and exploitation, leading to the exposure of a trafficking network.

A written complaint was subsequently lodged by the CWC Chairperson. Investigation revealed that the minor had been brought from Assam and engaged as a domestic help at a residence here, where she was allegedly subjected to repeated assault and cruelty. Unable to bear the abuse, she escaped on the night of February 6.

Further probe uncovered an organised ‘transfer and sale’ of minor children from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh over several years. Police found that minor children were ‘sold’ through cash transactions without any legal adoption procedures. Victims were deprived of education, identity documentation, and basic rights. Children were engaged as domestic helpers and subjected to exploitation and physical abuse. Multiple children from the same families were trafficked to different households.

Through sustained investigation and coordinated efforts, police teams rescued three minor girls from different locations, arrested six persons allegedly involved in trafficking and exploitation, and served notices to three more individuals under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.

Police produced the rescued children before the CWC and shifted them to recognised shelter homes for care and rehabilitation.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against children, including trafficking, child labour and abuse, the Capital Police cautioned residents against engaging minors as domestic workers through agents or intermediaries.

Moreover, citizens have been urged to report any information related to child trafficking or abuse to the nearest police station or child helpline (1098).





By

Correspondent