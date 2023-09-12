Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Guwahati, September 12: In a fresh series of violence, at least three people were killed by unidentified miscreants in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area.

The incident occurred around 8.20 am when the unidentified men gunned down three civilians.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.