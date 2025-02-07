Three from Assam nabbed in Tripura chit-fund scam

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested three absconding accused hailing from Assam in a Tripura chit-fund scam case.

The trio Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya, and Imdadullah Barbhuiya are residents of Hailakandi, Assam, and they were arrested in Hojai (Assam), Hyderabad, and Vellore (Tamil Nadu), respectively.

According to the CBI, following notifications issued by the Government of Tripura and the Government of India, they had re-registered cases that were filed at the West Agartala, Kumarghta and Teliamura police stations in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Reportedly, the accused—Minnatullah and Kamrul Islam, both directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd, along with co-conspirator Imdadullah—had allegedly collected large sums from investors under false promises of high returns, despite lacking authorisation from regulatory bodies like SEBI and RBI.

The funds were subsequently misappropriated by the company's management.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the prime accused had evaded authorities and remained untraceable for an extended period. Consequently, the Ld. Special CBI Court in Agartala issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against them.

Following meticulous efforts, the CBI, on February 6, successfully tracked, intercepted, and arrested all three accused. They will be presented before the competent court.





CBI arrests three absconding accused from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) respectively in a Tripura Chit-fund scam case pic.twitter.com/kbnQaxfIzl — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) February 7, 2025



