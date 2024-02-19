Three from Assam abducted in Arunachal Pradesh by suspected militants

Guwahati, Feb 19: In a shocking incident, at least three people engaged in illegal coal mining supervision tasks at Phinbiro were reportedly abducted in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the victims were abducted by a suspected militant group.



The three victims, Gyan Thapa, Chandan Narzary and Lekhok Bora, from Assam, were engaged as supervisors by private coal traders in Lekhapani in Tinsukia district.

It may be mentioned that the Phinbiro mining site located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary is infested with militants of various organisations.



It has also been suspected that the militant group might have abducted the trio for ransom.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

