5 of family, including infant, killed as car plunges into gorge on Shillong-Dawki Road

Shillong, Aug 4: Five members of a family, including a one-year-old infant, were killed in a road accident at Rngain on the Shillong-Dawki Road after their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Risbun Kurbah, Meban Ador Marbaniang, Aimeki Marbaniang, Ellida Marbaniang, and a one-year-old child.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday while the family was travelling from Bhoirymbong to Langkyrdem.

Early Monday morning, personnel from the Pynursla police station and a search and rescue team descended the steep gorge to retrieve the bodies.

"We suspect there were five people in the car, including a pregnant woman. After hours of efforts, only three bodies were found," a police officer initially said.

However, all five bodies were later recovered, officials confirmed.

Local residents blamed poor road infrastructure for the tragedy.

“The road has no signs, no guardrails, and visibility is near zero in the early hours. It’s extremely dangerous,” said a resident.

Construction work has been underway on the highway since 2023, but safety measures remain inadequate, locals alleged.