THRC sets one-month deadline for Tripura DGP to probe police role in human trafficking

Agartala, Nov. 13: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate an inquiry into the alleged involvement of police officers in human trafficking activities, particularly concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The Commission has set a four-week deadline for the DGP to submit the inquiry report.

This action follows the Commission’s suo moto cognisance of a news report published on November 7, 2024, which detailed the involvement of police officers in the trafficking of Rohingya immigrants.

The report alleges that two police constables from the Special Branch - Prasanta Ghosh and Paresh Das - stationed at Amtali Police Station, played a direct role in facilitating the movement of the immigrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to the news article, the traffickers, identified as Shaomin Buiyan and Munna Miah, regularly brought Rohingya immigrants from Bangladesh and transported them to Amtali. There, the constables allegedly helped escort the immigrants to Agartala Railway Station, from where they were shifted to other parts of India, the Commission said.

The THRC's order also notes that one of the police constables involved is allegedly related to one of the key individuals involved in the illegal activities.

“It is also alleged that another constable working in Ramnagar Town Out Post namely Sri Amir Bhuiyan, who is the brother of Shaomin Bhuiyan is also involved,” the Commission report read.

In its order, the Commission expressed concern over the damage these allegations could do to the credibility of law enforcement in Tripura. The THRC highlighted that, if substantiated, such actions would constitute a violation of human rights, particularly of the citizens being trafficked.

"The allegation so far published in the news item is bound to create an atmosphere of doubt on the image of policing in Tripura," the THRC stated. "If police constables are involved in any such activity, as alleged, it will definitely come under the purview of human rights violation,” it added.

The Commission has sent a copy of the news article and its order to the DGP, requesting a discrete inquiry and stated that further actions will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.